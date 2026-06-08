There are many ways to learn about a country. Some people watch films. Others visit museums. Some Seoul residents are turning to literature.

This month, the Seorae Book Club is inviting readers to explore “The Girl Who Wrote Loneliness” by acclaimed Korean novelist Shin Kyung-sook, best known internationally for “Please Look After Mom.”

The novel follows a teenage factory worker who leaves her rural hometown for Seoul during the country’s rapid industrialization in the 1970s, capturing the hopes, hardships and loneliness experienced by a generation that helped build modern Korea.

Through its story of factory work, night school, friendship and ambition, the novel paints a portrait of a Korea that many younger readers know only through history books.

More than a traditional book discussion, organizers describe the club as a space where participants can better understand Korean society, culture and history through Korean literature.

Discussions are conducted entirely in English, making the program accessible to both Korean and international readers.

Now entering its fourth year, the volunteer-led club has become a small but dedicated community of readers who gather each month to exchange perspectives on Korea through fiction, the center explained.

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