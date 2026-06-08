Many visitors to Korea first encounter Korean culture through K-pop, K-drama or palace tours. This month, Seoul offers foreign residents a chance to experience a side of Korea rooted in the country’s musical traditions.

The Seoul Foreign Resident Center is recruiting 25 foreign residents for a group visit to the National Gugak Center’s “Saturday Masterpiece” performance, a long-running showcase of traditional Korean performing arts.

The program features a mix of royal court music, folk music, traditional dance and contemporary interpretations of gugak, Korean traditional music.

Often described as the heartbeat of Korean cultural heritage, gugak combines music, rhythm and storytelling in ways that have been passed down for generations.

For newcomers to Korea, the performance offers a rare opportunity to experience the sounds and aesthetics that shaped Korean culture long before the modern Korean Wave reached global audiences.

The event will take place on June 20 at the National Gugak Center in southern Seoul. Registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis and will close once all seats are filled.

Quick Info