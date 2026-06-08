Two South Korean players have come up short at the oldest major championship in women's golf.

Chun In-gee finished alone in fourth place at the 81st US Women's Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, near Los Angeles, on Sunday, at six-under 278, two behind the champion, Nelly Korda of the United States. Chun shot one-under 70 in the final round with four birdies and three bogeys.

Chun's countrywoman, Kim Sei-young, finished one stroke back of Chun for fifth place. Kim began the final round tied for the lead with Korda, the world No. 1, at six-under but the South Korean shot 72 on Sunday with four birdies and five bogeys.

Chun was going for her fourth career major title and Kim was chasing her second.

Charley Hull of England and Gaby Lopez of Mexico tied for second place at seven-under.

Hull made an early run with three birdies over her first six holes while playing three groups ahead of Korda and Kim. Chun, playing in the penultimate pairing, also tried to hang around, with a chip-in birdie on the seventh taking her within a shot of the lead at seven-under.

Hull surged to the lead at eight-under with a birdie at the par-5 11th, and Chun joined her moments later with a birdie at the 10th.

Hull gave back a shot with a bogey at the 12th, leaving Chun alone at the top.

With Hull and Kim both struggling and Korda stuck in neutral, Chun birdied the 11th to reach nine-under and grab a two-shot lead. It was the first time a player grabbed a two-stroke advantage in the final round.

But then Chun started having some issues of her own.

She found some deep stuff on the left with her tee shot at the 12th en route to her first bogey of the day. She missed the fairway to the right on the next hole and made another bogey there.

That bogey created a four-way tie for the lead at seven-under with Kim, Lopez and Korda.

Kim fell out of contention with bogeys at the 13th and 14th. Chun kept missing her shots all over the place but continued to save pars. But with Hull and Lopez in the clubhouse at seven-under, Chun failed to join them after making a bogey on the last hole.

Korda grabbed the lead at eight-under with a nine-foot birdie putt on the 17th green and then rolled in a two-foot par putt on the final hole to clinch her second straight major title and her fourth overall. (Yonhap)