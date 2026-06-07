Son Heung-min of Los Angeles Football Club on Sunday was one of 11 players named to the Major League Soccer squad for the MLS All-Star Game slated for next month in North Carolina.

The MLS First XI was selected through a combined vote of players, fans and media members to recognize the league's top performers from the first half of the regular season.

This marks the 33-year-old’s first MLS First XI selection since joining the club in August. He is also just the second South Korean player to earn the honor, following current South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo, who was named to the team in 2003 while playing for LA Galaxy.

Although Son has yet to score this season, fueling questions about his finishing form ahead of the World Cup, he has collected nine assists in 13 appearances.

Other players who secured a spot in the squad are Lionel Messi of Inter Miami FC, Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream and Chicago Fire FC center-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

The MLS All-Stars will face a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s LIGA MX on July 29 at Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium.