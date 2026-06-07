Have your resume polished by a professional before job hunting in Korea.

Seoul Global Center is offering a free resume review service for 50 international students.

International students who want their resumes to sound more natural, better present their work experience or receive detailed feedback on their cover letters may apply.

Applicants must submit resumes and cover letters written in Korean. The required format is available through the Google Drive link on the application page.

Feedback may take up to 10 days and will be sent by email.

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