Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang capped his first day in Seoul on Friday with a "samso" gathering — samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly, washed down with soju — joining SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin at Hyeongnim Jeoyo, a barbecue restaurant near Hongik University Station in Mapo-gu.

Crowds packed the surrounding Hongdae streets for a glimpse of the Nvidia chief, who handed out snacks to onlookers and hammed it up for cameras — at one point pretending to taste an HBM chip — echoing his famous chicken-and-beer outing with Korean business leaders last fall. The dinner, held just 400 meters from the T1 gaming cafe he visited hours earlier, came as the four were expected to discuss cooperation on AI semiconductors, robotics and data center infrastructure.