(From left) Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won hands out snacks to onlookers during a "samso" gathering at a restaurant in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yoon Chang-bin/The Korea Herald)
(From left) Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won hands out snacks to onlookers during a "samso" gathering at a restaurant in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yoon Chang-bin/The Korea Herald)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang capped his first day in Seoul on Friday with a "samso" gathering — samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly, washed down with soju — joining SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin at Hyeongnim Jeoyo, a barbecue restaurant near Hongik University Station in Mapo-gu.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, hands out an HBM chip with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at a restaurant near Hongdae in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yoon Chang-bin/The Korea Herald)
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, hands out an HBM chip with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at a restaurant near Hongdae in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yoon Chang-bin/The Korea Herald)

Crowds packed the surrounding Hongdae streets for a glimpse of the Nvidia chief, who handed out snacks to onlookers and hammed it up for cameras — at one point pretending to taste an HBM chip — echoing his famous chicken-and-beer outing with Korean business leaders last fall. The dinner, held just 400 meters from the T1 gaming cafe he visited hours earlier, came as the four were expected to discuss cooperation on AI semiconductors, robotics and data center infrastructure.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shares a grilled pork belly dinner with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo at a barbecue restaurant near Hongik University Station in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yoon Chang-bin/The Korea Herald)
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shares a grilled pork belly dinner with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo at a barbecue restaurant near Hongik University Station in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yoon Chang-bin/The Korea Herald)

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, tastes an HBM chip during a "samso" gathering — over samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly, and soju — with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin at the restaurant "Hyeongnim Jeoyo" near Hongdae in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, tastes an HBM chip during a "samso" gathering — over samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly, and soju — with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin at the restaurant "Hyeongnim Jeoyo" near Hongdae in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, poses during a "samso" gathering — over samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly, and soju — with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin at the restaurant "Hyeongnim Jeoyo" near Hongdae in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, poses during a "samso" gathering — over samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly, and soju — with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin at the restaurant "Hyeongnim Jeoyo" near Hongdae in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shares a grilled pork belly dinner with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo at a barbecue restaurant near Hongik University Station in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yoon Chang-bin/The Korea Herald)
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shares a grilled pork belly dinner with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo at a barbecue restaurant near Hongik University Station in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yoon Chang-bin/The Korea Herald)

Crowds pack a street in the Hongdae area of Seoul on Friday, where Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, held a dinner over grilled pork belly with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin. (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)
Crowds pack a street in the Hongdae area of Seoul on Friday, where Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, held a dinner over grilled pork belly with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin. (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)

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