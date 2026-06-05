South Korea on Friday condemned "all acts" threatening the safety of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, following the death of a Serbian peacekeeper serving with the mission.

"We express deep concern over the recent casualties, including the death of a Serbian peacekeeper serving with the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and condemn all acts that threaten the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel," foreign ministry spokesperson Park Il said in a commentary.

Park recalled that attacks against UNIFIL constitute violations of international humanitarian law and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

"We urge all parties to comply with these obligations under all circumstances," he said.

A Serbian UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed and two others were wounded Wednesday after a mortar struck their location near the town of Marjayoun, in southern Lebanon. Israel blamed Hezbollah for the shelling, without providing evidence, according to foreign news reports.