The star hopes to expand his range beyond the comic, charming roles that made him famous

Possibly every actor's greatest fear is being reduced to a single persona rather than being recognized as someone capable of disappearing into any role.

For Gong Myoung, that fear is very real.

Though his puppy-like charm quickly turned him into one of Korean television's most sought-after rom-com leads, the 32-year-old actor admits he is now eager to distance himself from that specific image.

"Even I started to feel that I can no longer be seen only as the 'younger guy,'" Gong said during an interview held on May 27 in Seoul, shortly before wrapping up his latest office rom-com, "Filing for Love."

"I want to show a more masculine side of myself, the kind of appeal associated with a 'teto-man (testosterone-filled man).' I'm ready to take on a much wider range of characters," he said.

In "Filing for Love," which concluded its run on May 31, Gong stars as Noh Gi-jun, an auditor tasked with uncovering corporate misconduct, much of it stemming from workplace affairs. Working alongside his older superior, played by Shin Hae-sun, the two find themselves falling for each other as they explore a series of complex investigations.

The drama closed on a high note, earning a nationwide rating of 9.7 percent for its finale, according to Nielsen Korea. It also generated considerable buzz for the chemistry between its leads and its fast-paced, dopamine-fueled mix of audits, scandals and romantic entanglements.

The project marked yet another comedic turn for Gong, whose profile rose significantly through performances in hit comedy films such as "Extreme Job." Asked whether he worries about being typecast after a string of such roles, the actor said he is aware that both audiences and industry insiders associate him with a certain image.

"If that's part of the reason I'm cast in comedies, I want to make those projects as entertaining as possible," he said.

At the same time, Gong stressed that he hopes to continue expanding his range, pointing to his role in Netflix's "Mercy for None," where he took a turn as the chaotic villain Gu Jun-mo.

"I don't want to be confined to comedy. That's a challenge I want to keep tackling throughout my career."

The actor admitted he has increasingly felt the need to move beyond the youthful image often associated with him. The more time he has spent working out and changing his physique, the more he has become interested in exploring a stronger on-screen presence.

"Deep down, I'm actually quite soft and emotionally expressive," he said with a laugh. "But I do want to project a more masculine image. ... Through this project, I discovered a different kind of appeal that office dramas can offer. It's also made me want to take on another professional role that involves wearing a suit."

But Gong isn't in a rush to reinvent himself. Instead, he's taking a more measured approach to both his career and personal growth.

"After completing my military service, I've worked continuously without taking a break. ... I decided to stop being so hard on myself and give myself a little more room to breathe," he said.

"I don't think I've accomplished enough yet to feel completely satisfied. I'm still someone who believes there's always more work to be done. Even when I tell myself to slow down and relax, I know I probably won't be very good at it. But I'm trying. I'm trying to be patient with myself and allow myself the time to grow."