The Gwangju Biennale Foundation will select the artistic director of the 17th Gwangju Biennale through an open international call, replacing its longstanding recommendation-based appointment system.

Under the previous system, artistic directors were selected from a pool of candidates recommended by a small committee. The foundation said the new approach is intended to create a "more open selection process," while placing greater emphasis on curatorial vision, exhibition content and planning capabilities.

The move comes as the Gwangju Biennale, founded in 1995, enters a new phase following its 30th anniversary, according to the foundation.

"We expect proposals that can artistically embody the spirit of Gwangju, present new discourses and lead the flow of contemporary art," the foundation said in a statement.

The selected artistic director, or director team, will oversee the main exhibition of the 17th Gwangju Biennale, scheduled for 2028. Applications will be accepted from Monday through Aug. 3 and are open to both Korean and international curators, including collaborative teams.

Applicants are required to submit an application form, exhibition proposal and portfolio via email. A document review will be conducted in August, followed by exhibition-plan presentations and interviews in September.

The final appointment is expected to be announced in October.

The 16th Gwangju Biennale will be held from Sept. 15 to Nov. 15, curated by Ho Tzu Nyen with the theme of "You must change your life."