The chief of the country's election watchdog will issue a public apology later Friday over an unprecedented shortage of ballot papers that disrupted voting in some areas in Seoul during this week's local elections, according to officials.

Roh Tae-ak, chairperson of the National Election Commission, will hold a press briefing at the agency's headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, at 4 p.m., the commission said in a press notice.

During Wednesday's elections, ballot shortages were reported at dozens of polling stations in Seoul, including in the southeastern wards of Songpa and Gangnam, prompting temporary suspensions of voting there. Some voters reportedly ended up leaving without casting their ballots due to the waiting.

Protesters alleging election fraud later gathered at a polling station in Jamsil in Songpa Ward, blocking election officials from removing the ballot boxes.

Police eventually dispersed the crowd earlier in the day and transferred two ballot boxes containing around 2,000 ballots for vote counting. (Yonhap)