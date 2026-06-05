Ateez posted the full tracklist for its 14th mini album, “Golden Hour: Part 5,” on Friday via agency KQ Entertainment.

The upcoming set will comprise five tracks, including the lead single “Bad.” Hongjoong and Mingi participated in writing lyrics for all songs that underline the range of the eight-member act’s music spectrum.

The EP will be released on June 26, about four months after the previous EP, which hit the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and sold over 1.5 million copies in one week.

Two days after the album drop, the group will perform at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London as a headliner.

From June 17-19, it will host a fan meetup in Seoul, under the title “Atiny’s Voyage: Tiny Mystery.”