The fifth studio album from BTS, “Arirang,” nabbed the top spot on Billboard Japan’s main albums ranking for the first half of this year, according to the chart published on Friday.

Main track “Swim” and B-side track “2.0” made the mid-year Hot 100 chart at No. 38 and No. 87, respectively.

On Artist 100, BTS claimed the No. 6 spot as the only international artist in the top ten.

“Arirang” logged over 750,000 shipments in the country in 11 days and earned triple platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

The group heads to Busan next week for two shows, just in time for its debut anniversary. BTS then begins the European leg of its tour named after the LP, with plans to perform in five cities.