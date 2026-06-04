Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has equaled his career high by hitting safely in his 11th straight game.

Lee batted 2-for-4 in a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Lee raised his batting average to his season-high .310, the sixth-best mark in the National League.

Lee, who struck out in his first at-bat, kept his streak going in his second time up with a single in the fourth inning.

Lee bunted for a single in the eighth to complete his fourth multihit effort in his past six games.

Lee also had an 11-game hitting streak as a rookie in 2024.

Elsewhere in the majors, Kim Ha-seong of the Atlanta Braves recorded his first hit and RBI in five games, helping his team to a 7-3 win.

With the Braves down 1-0 in the bottom second at Truist Park in Atlanta, Kim knocked in the tying run with a single to shallow left field.

He finished the game 1-for-4 and is batting .102 for the season. (Yonhap)