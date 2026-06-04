BTS added yet another week to its chart-topping run on the Billboard Global excl. US chart with “Swim,” according to the latest ranking dated June 6.

“Swim” has spent 8 weeks at No. 1, tying the record BTS set with 2020 hit “Dynamite” and extending the most weeks atop the chart for a track from this year.

The group also has the most No. 1 songs on the chart at eight, which is “double the total of its closest competitors; Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Taylor Swift,” according to Billboard.

The main track from its fifth studio album “Arirang” climbed up six rungs to No. 4 on the Global 200 and leaped up 11 to No. 44 on the Hot 100. The LP has charted among the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for 10 weeks, ranking No. 9 this week.