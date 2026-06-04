South Korean stocks opened sharply lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street caused by uncertainty over negotiations between the United States and Iran to end their war in the Middle East.

After starting 2.02 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 180.03 points, or 2.05 percent, to 8,621.46 as of 9:15 a.m.

The Kospi closed at an all-time high of 8,801.49 on Tuesday. The local stock market was closed Wednesday for the election.

Overnight, US stocks ended lower amid concerns that an escalation of hostilities between the US and Iran could undermine prospects for a peace agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.21 percent, the S&P 500 sank 0.74 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.89 percent.

In Seoul, large-cap shares were trading in negative terrain.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 2.08 percent, while its rival chipmaker SK hynix fell 2.54 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 4.25 percent, and electronic components maker Samsung Electro-Mechanics went down 2.81 percent.

Samsung Life Insurance tumbled 12.91 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,523.25 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 6.85 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)