North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a newly launched nuclear material production facility, state media reported Thursday, as he vowed to press ahead with expanding the country's nuclear arsenal.

Kim made the visit the previous day, accompanied by key party officials, the Korean Central News Agency said, where he outlined plans to "exponentially" bolster the country's nuclear forces.

The report did not disclose the facility's location or other details.

Kim said the country's "weapons-grade nuclear material production capacity more than doubled" over the past five years, attributing the gains to the country's nuclear scientists.

"Potential threats and unpredictable long-term crises further highlight the urgency" of expanding the nuclear deterrent "both in quality and quantity and in a sustained and accelerated way," Kim said, signaling that Pyongyang has no intention of stepping back from its nuclear ambitions.

The report also said, "An important consultative meeting for bolstering up the nuclear forces" took place at the facility where Kim issued "the action guidelines for rapidly accelerating the qualitative and quantitative" buildup of Pyongyang's nuclear forces. (Yonhap)