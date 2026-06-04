Dozens of police officers were deployed early Thursday to a polling station in Seoul’s Songpa District where citizens continued to block the removal of a ballot box after voting hours were extended due to a ballot paper shortage.

According to police and other authorities, several dozen riot police officers were sent to the No. 2 polling station in Jamsil 7-dong at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday as the standoff continued.

The deployment came as citizens at the site tried to prevent election officials from transporting ballot boxes out of the polling station after polls closed for the June 3 local elections.

The polling station had earlier extended voting hours until 10 p.m. for voters who had received verification slips after their names were checked against the voter registry, following a shortage of ballot papers.

Tensions rose late Wednesday as citizens and YouTubers gathered at the site, with some calling for the vote at the polling station to be invalidated and demanding that the vote count be stopped.

The National Election Commission had requested additional police support to safely transport the ballot papers, as concerns grew over a possible clash between protesters and authorities.