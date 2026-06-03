All 26 players on the South Korea squad trained together on the field for the first time ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South Korean national team, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, worked up a sweat Tuesday at the Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman, near Salt Lake City, Utah.

South Korea has been holding a two-week pre-World Cup camp in Salt Lake City, which sits at an elevation of 1,460 meters, to help players adjust to the high altitude of Guadalajara, Mexico, the team's base camp and the site of its first two group-stage matches.

Players from the K League and England's Championship arrived first, while key overseas-based stars such as Son Heung-min (LAFC), Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord), Oh Hyeon-gyu (Besiktas) and Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich) joined the camp beginning around May 24.

The final addition came Monday when Lee Kang-in arrived carrying a UEFA Champions League winner's medal after helping Paris Saint-Germain compete in the final, completing Hong's 26-man World Cup squad.

However, all 26 players were unable to train together Monday.

Although Lee headed straight from Salt Lake City International Airport to the training ground, defender Kim Tae-hyun remained at the team hotel due to cold symptoms. As a result, only 25 players trained that day.

It initially appeared that Tuesday's session would also feature just 25 players because Kim was still experiencing a slight fever.

But Kim expressed his determination to participate, allowing all 26 players to take the field together for the first time.

After a light warmup, the players split into three groups for passing drills before moving into tactical training ahead of Wednesday's friendly against El Salvador.

Winger Yang Hyun-jun, who had been dealing with hamstring discomfort through Monday, completed the full session.

Meanwhile, Bae Jun-ho, who injured an ankle after a hard challenge in the match against Trinidad and Tobago, and Eom Ji-sung, who suffered a minor injury to his left knee, trained separately at a lighter intensity.

"Eom could be available for tomorrow's match," a team official said. "Bae likely won't play because of that tackle."

There was also an unusual sight on the training ground.

Every outfield player except Hwang wore pink soccer boots.

The scene was the result of Nike, Adidas and Puma -- the sport's three major boot manufacturers -- all releasing World Cup models prominently featuring pink.

Even Son and Lee, who had worn blue boots during previous sessions, switched to pink footwear Tuesday.

That left Hwang, wearing white boots, standing out more than anyone else.

South Korea will play its final World Cup warmup match against El Salvador at 10 a.m. Wednesday at South Field on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)