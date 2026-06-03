Names, birth dates, phone numbers and email addresses may have been compromised, the platform says

South Korean streaming platform Tving said Wednesday that it had identified a data breach involving unauthorized access to users' personal information.

In a notice posted on its website, the company said the compromised data may include user IDs, names, dates of birth, gender, mobile phone numbers and email addresses. Resident registration numbers and payment-related information were not exposed, according to the company.

Tving did not disclose the number of affected users.

According to Tving, the breach was traced to an unidentified hacker who accessed a database containing personal information and transferred user data to an external location.

"After becoming aware of the incident, we blocked access from the attacker's IP address and implemented additional security measures, including revisions to our cloud access control policies," the company said, adding it has established a dedicated customer support center to assist affected users.

According to Mobile Index, a local app analytics service, Tving ranked third among major streaming platforms in the country by monthly active users as of April, with 7.7 million users.

In Korea, Netflix maintained its lead with 14.7 million monthly active users, followed by Coupang Play with 9.1 million. Wavve ranked fourth with 3.8 million users, while Disney+ placed fifth with 3.4 million monthly active users.