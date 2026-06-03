President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday urged voters not to give up their ballots, arguing that South Korea’s future depends on choosing capable and loyal public servants.

In a message posted on social media, Lee said that he will make it impossible to profit from actions that violate the law and harm others, and that giving opportunities to capable individuals in a transparent manner is the foundation of such change.

“As South Korea transforms from a country of real estate speculation into a premium financial nation, it must now, through the strength of its great people, move from being a follower nation to a leading nation — and beyond that, to an irreplaceable core nation. We are fully capable of getting there, and we are already on our way,” Lee wrote.

“But only if we do not give up our vote and choose capable and loyal public servants wisely.”