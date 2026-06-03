Police said Wednesday they have identified all five victims killed in the Hanwha Aerospace factory explosion and plan to return their bodies to their families.

The Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency said the identities of the five victims were confirmed through DNA analysis by the National Forensic Service.

"We cross-referenced the victims' DNA with that of their family members to identify them," a police official said. "We plan to return the bodies to the families."

A funeral is expected to be held later in the day.

The deadly blast occurred at the defense company's manufacturing plant in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, killing five people and injuring two others.

Two were contract employees in their 20s, while the others were permanent employees, with two in their 50s and one 30-something.

Hanwha Group, the defense-to-chemical conglomerate, issued an apology to the victims, their bereaved families and the public, pledging to provide full support where needed.

The state arms agency has formed a task force to provide technical support for the investigation into the accident. (Yonhap)