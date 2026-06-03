South Korea’s average TOEIC score rose to 682 last year, up four points from a year earlier and

ranking 17th among 39 countries and fifth in Asia, according to the Korea TOEIC Committee under YBM.

The Test of English for International Communication, better known as TOEIC, is a standardized English-language test widely used to assess workplace English proficiency among non-native speakers.

Germany recorded the highest average score at 851, followed by Lebanon at 850, Belgium at 780, Italy at 776 and India at 768. In Asia, Lebanon ranked first, followed by India, the Philippines, Malaysia and South Korea.

Test-takers aged 21 to 25 accounted for the largest share at 43 percent, followed by those aged 20 or younger at 22.6 percent and those aged 26 to 30 at 14.6 percent. By age group, test-takers aged 26 to 30 posted the highest average score at 673 points.