Genesis, the luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday it is hosting a special exhibition on Marilyn Monroe at its New York cultural space, Genesis House, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood icon's birth.

Titled "Manifesting Marilyn," the two-month exhibition, which opened June 1, explores Monroe's life beyond her public image through immersive storytelling and interactive experiences.

The exhibition opens with "The Headline Room," featuring newspaper clippings and photographs that examine the media narratives that shaped Monroe's fame. Visitors then move to "Marilyn's Office," which highlights her lesser-known role as a businesswoman and creative force, including her decision to launch her own production company.

Other sections include "The Vanity," showcasing personal belongings and costumes associated with Monroe's glamorous persona, and "The Screen Experience," which traces the transformation of Norma Jeane into one of the most recognizable cultural figures of the 20th century.

The exhibition concludes with "New Beginnings Hall," an interactive space designed to encourage visitors to reflect on personal growth and future aspirations.

Genesis said Monroe's story of reinvention and self-determination resonates with the brand's own journey as a luxury automaker that has built a global identity while remaining rooted in its Korean heritage.

"This exhibition offers an opportunity to revisit Marilyn Monroe not simply as a cultural icon, but as a figure who continually challenged conventions and reinvented herself," said Lee Si-hyuk, head of Genesis Business Division. "We hope it also conveys Genesis' philosophy of redefining luxury through innovation and originality."