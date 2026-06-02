The government will streamline import procedures for extreme ultraviolet, key equipment used for semiconductor manufacturing, as part of a broader effort to help the booming chip industry maintain its manufacturing competitiveness, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

Under the revised enforcement decree of the High-Pressure Gas Safety Control Act endorsed by the Cabinet, imports of EUV equipment are expected to take about nine days from now on, shortened from the current 34 days, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

The ministry said the revision will help domestic chipmakers, such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., swiftly secure EUV equipment, essential for establishing advanced production facilities. (Yonhap)