Third meeting this year underscores growing partnership ahead of Nvidia's Vera Rubin rollout, rising demand for HBM

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won met Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang in Taipei, Taiwan on Monday for talks on artificial intelligence memory cooperation, as high bandwidth memory becomes increasingly central to the global AI supply chain.

SK hynix, the chipmaking arm of SK Group, posted photos of the meeting on its official social media account, showing Chey and Huang with senior executives from both companies, including SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of GTC Taipei 2026, Nvidia’s developer conference in Taiwan. It was the third meeting between Chey and Huang this year, following their “chimaek” meeting over fried chicken and beer in Silicon Valley in February and another meeting at GTC 2026 in San Jose, California, in March.

The repeated contact between the two executives comes as SK hynix seeks to strengthen its position as one of Nvidia’s key HBM suppliers amid growing demand for AI memory.

Nvidia has reportedly signed new HBM supply deals with memory-makers, including SK hynix, as it prepares to launch its next-generation AI computing platform Vera Rubin in the second half of the year.

The platform is expected to use sixth-generation HBM, or HBM4, prompting speculation that Nvidia has sharply raised contract prices for HBM supply, with some estimates pointing to an increase of up to 100 percent.

The meeting also points to a relationship moving beyond a conventional supplier-customer arrangement and into broader cooperation on AI infrastructure.

In a social media post, SK hynix said it had “recently reached a landmark $1 trillion market capitalization,” and that Chey and Huang joined senior leaders from both companies to reflect on “the partnership that has helped shape the AI memory era.”

The company said the gathering served as a reminder of how close collaboration has driven innovation in AI infrastructure and of a “shared commitment to advancing the next chapter of AI together.”

After the meeting, Huang attended a dinner event with major Korean corporate partners, known as “Korean Partner Night.”

The event was attended by senior executives from several Korean technology companies, including SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung, Kim Jae-june, executive vice president of the memory division at Samsung Electronics, LG Sciencepark President Chung Sue-hyun and Naver Cloud CEO Kim Yu-won.

Speaking briefly with Korean reporters, Huang cited performance, quality, reliability and supply capacity as key factors in HBM, saying Nvidia works closely with SK in the area.

Kwak played down speculation that the meeting involved specific business negotiations, saying they talked broadly about the future and potential of AI and their overall partnership.

Huang is expected to meet Chey again during his visit to Korea. He is scheduled to arrive in Korea on Thursday after wrapping up his Taiwan trip, with his official schedule expected to begin Friday.