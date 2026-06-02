South Korea's content industry exports hit a record high last year, buoyed by government policies to nurture the "K-content" industry into a key growth sector, the culture ministry said Tuesday.

Content exports tentatively reached $14.9 billion in 2025, compared with $14.1 billion the previous year, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The number of overseas tourists who visited South Korea also rose to a new high of 18.9 million last year, up from 16.3 million a year earlier.

The amount of credit card spending by foreigners in South Korea hit a record high of $14.1 billion, the ministry added, attributing the increase to relaxed entry policies and strengthened marketing efforts.

At a press conference last week, Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said the ministry seeks to build a 400 trillion-won "K-culture" market by 2030, up from its previous target of 300 trillion won. (Yonhap)