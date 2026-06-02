This May 13, file photo shows tourists visiting Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This May 13, file photo shows tourists visiting Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's content industry exports hit a record high last year, buoyed by government policies to nurture the "K-content" industry into a key growth sector, the culture ministry said Tuesday.

Content exports tentatively reached $14.9 billion in 2025, compared with $14.1 billion the previous year, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The number of overseas tourists who visited South Korea also rose to a new high of 18.9 million last year, up from 16.3 million a year earlier.

The amount of credit card spending by foreigners in South Korea hit a record high of $14.1 billion, the ministry added, attributing the increase to relaxed entry policies and strengthened marketing efforts.

At a press conference last week, Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said the ministry seeks to build a 400 trillion-won "K-culture" market by 2030, up from its previous target of 300 trillion won. (Yonhap)