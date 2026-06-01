SK hynix currently caps staff home loans at a fifth of Samsung's new ceiling

SK hynix is expected to open its 2026 wage negotiations this month with employees pressing the company to match the housing loans that rival Samsung Electronics granted its own staff last month, worth up to 500 million won ($330,000) per worker.

Samsung's home loan, which its union ratified last Wednesday after a five-month standoff, set a new benchmark for the chip industry. The company will lend nonhomeowner employees up to 500 million won to buy a home at a fixed interest rate of 1.5 percent, repayable over 10 years or after a three-year grace period.

SK hynix currently offers a loan at the same rate but caps it at 100 million won, repaid over a longer and less flexible schedule. Some SK hynix workers are now pushing to exceed Samsung's terms, seeking a longer grace period and a lower rate, according to industry sources.

Yet the difference in loan size matters more than the interest rate, which is identical at both firms.

Company loans fall outside government caps that limit how much a salaried worker can borrow against income, so the corporate ceiling, rather than that of a bank, often determines whether an employee can buy in Seoul's tightly regulated property market. With commercial mortgages running about 3 percentage points higher, a 1.5 percent loan five times larger can be the difference between a flat on the city's outskirts and an apartment in a sought-after district.

Demands are coming from SK hynix's own employees — not via a hiring war between the two companies. Both tend to recruit from the same pool of engineers, many of whom live in the same towns south of Seoul, so a benefit granted at one firm quickly becomes a source of discontent at the other.

Pay levels are already high.

Securities analysts project Samsung's 2026 operating profit near 300 trillion won and SK hynix's above 250 trillion won, which would put memory-division bonuses at both firms in the range of 600 million to 700 million won before tax. Wage increases are expected to land at or above the 6.2 percent to which Samsung agreed.

The fight over housing follows a fight over bonuses that SK hynix started. Last year it removed the cap on its profit-sharing pool and tied it to 10 percent of operating profit for a decade. Samsung's union cited that model in winning its own bonuses, pegged to 10.5 percent of profit for the chip division, which is part of what led Samsung to add the housing loan system. Each settlement raised the floor for the next.

Not everyone in the industry thinks this ends well.

One semiconductor industry official said it has become "a vicious cycle," with workers unhappy by comparison no matter how much they earn, and warned that matching a rival's every move is ultimately "an act of self-harm" for companies that need to keep pouring money into the next generation of chips. Unlike US tech firms, which cut tens of thousands of jobs after their own pay wars, Korean employers cannot easily lay off staff when the market turns.