The former chief of a Gangwon Province art group has been convicted by the Supreme Court of sexually harassing three group members.

The court upheld an earlier ruling that found the defendant guilty of performing an indecent act by compulsion and sentenced him to one year in prison.

The defendant had denied the charges and appealed the lower court's ruling, but the top court said the verdict was justified.

The defendant was found to have committed seven acts of sexual harassment against the three members between October 2017 and December 2022. The court pointed out that the victims' testimonies were consistent and specific, and matched other evidence provided via witnesses and recordings.

"The defendant exhibited extremely low gender sensitivity and had dominance over the members due to his position in the group. It is very likely that he did not even perceive his actions to be problematic," the district court said in its ruling.

"The defendant exercised absolute power in the group, and conveyed words and actions of a sexual nature just because the victims did not resist immediately," the court added, saying that the victims suffer from psychological issues that require treatment.

The defendant's successor was also convicted of threatening the victims with legal action and was fined 3 million won ($1,990).