South Korea handled Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 in the first of its two pre-World Cup friendly matches in US training camp Saturday, with captain Son Heung-min and striker Cho Gue-sung each netting twice.

After Son's brace in the first half, world No. 25 South Korea got two from Cho and another from Hwang Hee-chan in the second half against 102nd-ranked Trinidad and Tobago at BYU South Field in Provo, Utah, on the campus of Brigham Young University.

South Korea will next play 100th-ranked El Salvador at the same venue at 7 p.m. Wednesday (10 a.m. Thursday in South Korea).

The team will open its Group A play at the World Cup against Czechia at 8 p.m. June 11 in Guadalajar.

The team has been in training in Utah since mid-May to get acclimated to competing in the high altitude, with two of its three group stage matches scheduled in Guadalajara, also an elevated city.

South Korea predictably controlled the match early but chances were few and far between in the opening 30 minutes. It nearly solved Trinidad and Tobago in the 31st minute when Paik Seung-ho's header, set up by Kim Moon-hwan's cross, was turned aside by goalkeeper Jabari Brice.

Then Son put his team on the board in the 40th minute. After receiving a floating pass from midfielder Kim Jin-gyu on the right side, Kim Moon-hwan centered the ball for Son, who got behind defender Kobi Henry and redirected the ball past Brice.

South Korea earned a penalty just two minutes later when Bae Jun-ho was fouled by Dante Sealy in the box. Son stepped up and beat Brice to the bottom left corner for his first multigoal match for the national team since June 2024.

These were Son's 55th and 56th international goals, putting him two back of ex-star Cha Bum-kun for the all-time South Korean men's lead.

Son nearly earned his second career international hat trick when he struck the left post with a left-footed shot in the 57th minute.

Son and five other players were subbed out just after the hour mark and those subs blew the match wide open.

Starter Lee Dong-gyeong found Cho, who replaced Son as striker, for a header goal in the 65th minute. After one sub, Eom Ji-sung, drew a foul in the box from the new goalkeeper Teshorne Ragoo in the 73rd minute, another sub, Hwang Hee-chan, converted the ensuing penalty two minutes later for a 4-0 South Korea lead.

Then in the 77th minute, Cho scored his second goal of the match after the new wingback Seol Young-woo set him up with a cross while Trinidad and Tobago defenders were scrambling in their own box.

During the breezy win, South Korea lost two players to apparent injuries.

Defender Cho Yu-min pulled up lame after chasing the loose ball in the 51st minute and went down in obvious pain. He gingerly walked off the pitch under his own power but was later carried out of the stadium on the back of a team staffer.

Then in the 59th minute, Bae Jun-ho hit the deck after a hard foul by Molik Khan, who was shown a yellow card on the play. Bae limped off the pitch after being tended to by team trainers. (Yonhap)