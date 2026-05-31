Rival parties were to stage last-minute campaigns Sunday, the last weekend before this week's nationwide elections, focusing on battleground regions, including Seoul.

Up for grabs in the June 3 elections are 16 mayoral and gubernatorial posts, along with 227 heads of local governments and some 4,000 members of local councils.

On Sunday, Rep. Jung Chung-rae, leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), may visit Seoul, North Jeolla Province and the southeastern city of Ulsan to rally support for DP candidates in those regions, a party spokesperson said.

Polls have suggested close races in the three key regions.

In Ulsan, traditionally a conservative stronghold, Kim Sang-wook of the DP won a candidate unification deal with a minor progressive runner, boosting his chances against Kim Du-kyun of the main opposition People Power Party in the mayoral race.

In Seoul, the mayoral race is forecast to be a close contest between DP candidate Chong Won-o and incumbent Oh Se-hoon of the PPP.

On Sunday, PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok is also scheduled to rally support in Seoul, as the party focuses on battleground areas and traditional conservative strongholds, including the metropolitan area, Gangwon Province and North and South Gyeongsang Provinces.

The DP has anchored its campaigns on President Lee Jae Myung's high approval ratings, urging voters to give his party more seats, while the PPP has framed the elections as a chance to check what it describes as Lee's "autocracy."

On his X account earlier in the day, Lee called for voter participation, saying, "Silence and giving up voting give opportunities to those who deceive the public and abuse their authority for personal interests."

The turnout for the two-day early voting from Friday to Saturday was 23.51 percent, the highest figure for such polls. (Yonhap)