One South Korean player in Major League Baseball (MLB) has returned from a recent injury, while another has been sent to the minors.

The San Francisco Giants reinstated outfielder Lee Jung-hoo from the 10-day injured list (IL) and started him in right field against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on Friday (local time).

The third-year MLB player had been out with a mid-back strain. He was batting .268 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 48 games when he landed on the IL. He batted .312 in April but was hitting just .221 for May.

Lee celebrated his return to action with a four-hit game from the No. 6 spot in the lineup.

After grounding out in his first time up in the top of the second, Lee hit a single in the fourth and then in the sixth, before doubling to left in the eighth and singling again in the ninth.

It was Lee's second four-hit effort of this season. He also scored twice in this game, though the Giants lost the game 8-6 after giving up five runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Elsewhere in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers optioned infielder Kim Hye-seong to Triple-A on Friday before playing the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers re-signed utility player Santiago Espinal, who had been designated for assignment earlier in the week but is now back in the fold amid a rash of injuries.

Kim is batting .259 with a homer, 11 RBIs and five steals in 43 games as a sophomore. Over his last 15 games, however, Kim has been batting just .186 with 16 strikeouts and four walks, prompting manager Dave Roberts to say his swing "has changed."

"I think he's losing his legs a little bit," Roberts told reporters. "There's a lot more swing and miss than there was earlier. I think he's just playing a little bit, with my eyes, a little bit more tentative and not as free and easy as he was in some parts of last year and early on. He'll perform back to where he can and will. And so that's kind of what we're hoping for." (Yonhap)