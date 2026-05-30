As temperatures continue to climb and turnout remains brisk, voters head to polling stations nationwide to cast their ballots ahead of the local elections next Wednesday. Early voting turnout reached 18.61 percent as of 2 p.m., surpassing the figure recorded at the same point in the 2022 local elections.

Early voting, which runs until 6 p.m. Saturday, allows voters to cast ballots at any of the country's 3,571 polling stations regardless of their registered place of residence. On Election Day, however, voters must cast ballots at their designated polling stations.

Last-minute push for votes

Away from the polling stations, candidates were busy making their final appeals to voters. From mountain trail entrances and traditional markets to parks and train stations, politicians crisscrossed the country in a last-minute push for support ahead of next Wednesday's vote.