A South Korean appeals court on Friday reduced the prison sentences of a parent and a contract teacher convicted of repeatedly stealing high school exam papers in a scheme that allowed the child to maintain the top academic ranking at her school.

The Daegu District Court sentenced the parent, identified only by the surname A, to three years and four months in prison, down from four years and six months handed down in the first trial. The teacher, identified as B, received four years and four months in prison, reduced from five years. The court has also ordered B to forfeit the 31.5 million won ($23,000) received over 16 transactions in exchange for assisting the scheme.

The case drew nationwide attention last year after investigators uncovered a yearslong operation in which the pair repeatedly broke into a high school in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, and stole exam papers.

According to the court, A and B unlawfully entered the school 11 times between 2023 and 2024 to photograph exam papers for the student. The scheme came to light after a school security alarm went off during a break-in at around 1:20 a.m on July 4, 2024.

"The defendants damaged school examination and administrative systems and fundamentally shook public trust in public education," the court said.

The court nevertheless cited the defendants' remorse as a factor in reducing their sentences, noting that both had submitted multiple letters of apology during the appeals proceedings.

The case has reignited concerns about fairness and academic pressure in South Korea's highly competitive education system, where school grades play a significant role in university admissions.

The daughter's conviction has already been finalized. She received a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, for obstructing school operations by taking exams after studying from the leaked materials.

A school administrative officer who assisted the scheme was previously sentenced to one year and six months in prison. That sentence has also been finalized.