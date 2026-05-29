South Korean stocks rebounded to a fresh all-time high Friday, driven by strong gains in stocks related to artificial intelligence and renewed optimism about a potential ceasefire in the Middle East. The local currency fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 290.86 points, or 3.55 percent, to close at 8,476.15, after hitting a new intraday high of 8,615.09.

Trade volume was heavy at 701.5 million shares worth 73.7 trillion won ($48.9 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 686 to 205.

Foreign and individual investors unloaded local shares worth a net 1.04 trillion won and 1.4 trillion won, respectively, while institutions scooped up a net 2.37 trillion won.

The index restarted its record-breaking run after losing 0.53 percent the previous day. The Kospi had risen for four consecutive sessions starting May 21, breaching the 8,000-point level for the first time Tuesday.

Overnight news reports that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement to extend the current ceasefire for 60 days and resume talks on Tehran's nuclear program pushed up the index.

AI shares were boosted by the latest reports that Nvidia Corp. founder Jensen Huang plans to visit South Korea next week.

"Backed by gains in major stocks, the Kospi rallied on news of Jensen Huang's planned visit," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "Stocks related to Huang's Korean visit closed in positive territory."

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 5.84 percent to 317,000 won, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix advanced 1.92 percent to 2.33 million won.

LG Electronics shot up 29.93 percent to 293,000 won, and internet giant Naver surged 14.15 percent to 234,000 won. The two companies were reportedly on the top of Jensen Huang's Korean schedule.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 6.79 percent to 723,000 won, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis moved up 11.95 percent to 768,000 won.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 3.62 percent to 458,000 won, and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion gained 1.53 percent to 192,900 won.

However, major bank share Hana Financial Group retreated 0.17 percent to 115,100 won, and food giant Nongshim was down 0.77 percent to 385,000 won.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,507.9 won against the US dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 5.1 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)