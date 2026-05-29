Members ranged from couples in their 50s and 60s to younger unmarried men and women

Korean police arrested 15 people linked to an online pornography site with more than 6,000 members, accusing its operators and users of distributing hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos, police said Friday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s cyber investigation unit said it booked eight operators of the site, called Honors Club, on charges of distributing obscene materials in violation of the Information and Communications Network Act. Seven site members were also arrested on the same charge.

“We will respond strictly under a zero-tolerance principle, not only against those who open and operate obscene websites, but also against members who take part in distributing such materials,” a police official said.

The operators are accused of running the site from January 2022 through April 2026 and uploading or allowing the distribution of about 700 explicit photos and videos, including footage of group sexual activity among members, according to police.

The site presented itself as a community for married couples and partners seeking open relationships. However, police said its operators used the platform to circulate sexually explicit content and recruit members through multiple online channels, including a Daum cafe, Telegram channels and chat rooms, and an account on X.

The site had 6,325 members, while related online groups drew 2,361 members on Daum cafe, 736 users on a Telegram channel, 944 participants in a Telegram chat room and 6,214 followers on X, police said.

Members ranged from couples in their 50s and 60s to younger unmarried men and women.

Police said the main operator had previously been a member of an online community linked to Soranet, a notorious Korean pornography site that was shut down after years of controversy over illegal filming and sexual crime-related content.

The operator allegedly received member information from the earlier community and used it to recruit people with specific sexual interests before opening the new site.

Police began the investigation after receiving a request from the Korea Communications Standards Commission. Investigators secured the site’s database, identified the operators and shut down the site on April 15.

Police also identified 56 site members suspected of distributing obscene materials. Seven have been arrested, while investigations into the remaining 49 are ongoing.

Police said they also plan to expand investigations into illegal pornography sites that are evolving into more organized operations, including those linked to online gambling platforms.

This story was produced with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.