Girl group I-dle made the “30 Under 30 Asia” list this year in Forbes magazine, published Wednesday in the US.

In the Entertainment and Sports category, the group was chosen as one of the most influential young forces in the Asia-Pacific region.

Since its debut in 2018, the quintet “went on to release multiple chart-topping albums, and have about 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify,” the US magazine wrote, also mentioning that after renaming itself — from (G)I-dle — last year, it “released its eighth EP, ‘We Are,’ which sold over 1 million copies in its first week.”

I-dle is currently in Australia to perform in Sydney on May 30 as part of it tour “Syncopation.” The group will also be releasing a new album in June.