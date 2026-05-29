Adaptation of the Spanish hit play 'The Boy in the Last Row' to pair the veteran with rising actor Choi Hyun-wook

Choi Min-sik, one of Korean cinema’s most formidable screen presences, is set to return in a Netflix adaptation of the acclaimed Spanish stage play "The Boy in the Last Row."

Psychological drama "Notes from the Last Row" stars Choi as Heo Moon-oh, a failed novelist and Korean literature professor who becomes consumed by the talent of Lee Kang (Choi Hyun-wook), a quiet student who always sits in the back row of his classroom. As the professor grows increasingly fascinated by the young man’s writing, admiration gradually spirals into obsession.

Originally written by award-winning playwright Juan Mayorga in 2006, "The Boy in the Last Row" centers on a disillusioned teacher and his enigmatic student, whose serialized essays chronicle the private life of a classmate’s suburban family. The play earned international acclaim for its layered exploration of voyeurism and artistic ambition, later inspiring Francois Ozon’s celebrated 2012 French feature "In the House" ("Dans la maison").

"Notes from the Last Row" marks Choi’s first television role in three years following Disney+ crime drama "Big Bet." Widely regarded as one of the defining actors of modern Korean cinema, Choi is known for performances in classic Korean films including "Oldboy," "The Admiral: Roaring Currents," "I Saw the Devil," and the recent box-office hit "Exhuma."

The project also represents a high-profile leading role for Choi Hyun-wook, whose credits include breakout youth dramas, including the "Weak Hero" franchise and "Twinkling Watermelon."

"Notes from the Last Row" premieres June 26 on Netflix.