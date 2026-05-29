Seoul Subway Line 2 resumed normal operations early Friday following an overnight safety inspection due to the resumption of demolition work of a partially collapsed overpass, the city subway operator said.

The underground inspection began Thursday night after the labor ministry approved the city government's plan to resume demolishing the Seosomun Overpass in western Seoul, which partially collapsed Tuesday, killing three people and injuring three others.

Seoul Metro cut operations between Hongik University station and Euljiro 1-ga station on Line 2 an hour earlier than usual the previous night for the inspection before resuming normal operations at 5:51 a.m. Friday.

A Seoul Metro official said the inspection was necessary to check the integrity of underground structures while apologizing for the inconvenience to the public. (Yonhap)