Riding an early birdie barrage, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau took a share of the opening-round lead at LIV Golf Korea on Thursday in the southeastern city of Busan.

DeChambeau made seven birdies, including five on the front nine, for a round of five-under 65 at the par-70 Asiad Country Club.

DeChambeau picked up a couple more birdies on the back nine but they were negated by two bogeys.

He is tied atop the leaderboard with two other players, Charles Howell III and Scott Vincent.

"If you're strategic and you execute good shots, you can make some birdies," DeChambeau said. "Your ball striking has to be premier. You can't fake it around here and then also on the greens, you've got to make sure you're rolling up pure."

English veteran Ian Poulter, playing on a torn meniscus in his knee, is in a three-way tie for fourth at four-under.

Two South Korean players, Song Young-han and Mun Do-yeob, were in a 12-way tie for 11th at two-under.

The two are members of Korean Golf Club, and Mun is playing at his first LIV Golf tournament after replacing Danny Lee earlier this week.

Two other Korean Golf Club players, captain An Byeong-hun and Kim Min-kyu, shot an even par and one-over, respectively.

LIV Golf also features a team competition, where the combined scores of the four members on each of the 13 teams determine the standings.

Led by DeChambeau and Howell III, Crushers Golf Club (GC) is leading the team leaderboard at 10-under. OKGC is next at seven-under, and Korean Golf Club is tied for fifth at three-under.

The individual champion will take home US$4 million.

The victorious team will bag $3 million, to be shared among its four members.

DeChambeau and Howell III are no strangers to duking it out for the individual title, which ultimately helps Crushers GC. They will to navigate those situations the best they can.

"Well, team-wise it's wonderful. Individual-wise, it's terrible," Howell III quipped when asked about being tied with DeChambeau for the lead. "Obviously, Bryson, in more weeks than not, plays extremely well. If my name is near his, I'm usually doing something pretty good. He's great to play with. He's a wonderful captain. He motivates all of us." (Yonhap)