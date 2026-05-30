In the ongoing fantasy rom-com series "My Royal Nemesis," Kang Dan-shim (Lim Ji-yeon), a royal concubine in the Joseon era, is forced to drink a bowl of poison. Blood spills from her mouth as she collapses to the floor — a scene familiar to viewers of Korean historical dramas.

But in this story, death becomes a portal. Triggered by a shaman's spell, her soul awakens in present-day Seoul inside the body of Shin Seo-ri, a struggling actress who makes a living playing minor roles in period dramas.

The poison she drinks is "sayak," a black liquid poison historically ordered by the king for convicted officials and nobles.

The word literally means "medicine bestowed by the king." Though deadly, sayak was considered one of the more honorable forms of execution in Joseon society because it left the body largely intact.

The practice reflected Confucian values deeply embedded in Korean society at the time. Because the body was regarded as something inherited from one's parents and therefore to be preserved with care, punishments that mutilated it, such as beheading, were considered especially disgraceful. By contrast, death by poison was viewed as more dignified.

The condemned would place the bowl of poison respectfully on a table and observe proper court etiquette before drinking it, according to the Encyclopedia of Korean Culture.

The exact ingredients of sayak are unknown. Recipes were reportedly handled in secrecy by the Naeuiwon, the royal medical bureau responsible for preparing medicines. Historians believe the poison may have contained arsenic, monkshood-derived toxins and other potent herbal compounds still used in traditional medicine today in highly controlled amounts.

Because the effects varied depending on the individual, sayak did not always bring immediate death. One oft-cited example is the Joseon scholar Song Si-yeol, who survived several bowls of poison at age 83. Some historians speculate he may have developed resistance after previous exposure to similar medicinal ingredients.

In "My Royal Nemesis," after time-traveling to present-day Seoul, Dan-shim wanders the city in confusion after awakening in Seo-ri's body. Drifting from Gyeongbokgung to Gwanghwamun Square, she slowly realizes she has traveled centuries into the future. The revelation crystallizes during a visit to an exhibition at the Seoul Museum of History.

Before entering the museum, she recognizes something familiar: a large map-like mural painted across the plaza outside.

The artwork reproduced there is "Suseonjeondo," a map of old Seoul believed to have been created in the late Joseon era by the cartographer Kim Jeong-ho (ca. 1804-1866). The original woodblock print is housed at the National Museum of Korea.

The map stretches from Bukhansan and Dobongsan in the north to the Han River in the south, encompassing areas as far west as Mapo and east as Dapsimni. It meticulously depicts the capital's road networks, streams, fortress walls, palaces and administrative districts, offering a comprehensive portrait of Seoul, then Hanyang.

Another traditional element woven throughout the series appears in its shimmering animated opening sequence and promotional posters. The sparkling visual motif draws inspiration from "najeonchilgi," or Korean mother-of-pearl lacquerware, one of Korea's most intricate traditional crafts.

The technique involves cutting the iridescent inner layers of abalone and other shells into delicate fragments and inlaying them onto lacquered surfaces in elaborate patterns. Though its exact origins remain uncertain, examples of mother-of-pearl lacquerware have been discovered in artifacts dating back to the Baekje Kingdom (18 BC - AD 660).

Because materials such as abalone shell were rare and every stage of production required painstaking handcraftsmanship, najeonchilgi artifacts were long regarded as a luxury art form.

The drama has quickly emerged as a breakout hit. By its sixth episode, "My Royal Nemesis" had surpassed 10 percent viewership nationwide, setting a ratings record for the series. The show also climbed to No. 1 among Netflix’s non-English series shortly after its release and has continued ranking among the platform’s top titles.