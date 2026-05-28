'Rather than being trapped in the past or anxiously chasing too far ahead, I want to focus on the roles I can do best right now'

This year's Cannes Film Festival appears to have injected vital momentum into a post-pandemic Korean film industry.

While auteur Na Hong-jin's sci-fi thriller "Hope" left the podium empty-handed, it quickly emerged as the market's buzziest breakout title. Its sales across more than 200 territories are reportedly on track to shatter the overseas presale record previously set by Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice."

Another undeniable epicenter of conversation on the Croisette was "Colony," a Midnight screening selection helmed by Yeon Sang-ho. Celebrated for splicing sharp social commentary with propulsive genre storytelling in hits like "Train to Busan" and the Netflix series "Hellbound," Yeon's latest project turns his lens toward the existential anxieties of the artificial intelligence era, reimagining them as a high-concept zombie thriller.

Anchoring this apocalyptic chaos is enduring South Korean icon, Jun Ji-hyun.

Jun has spent nearly three decades dictating the cultural zeitgeist across film, television, and high-profile brand endorsements in Korea. She originally captured nationwide attention with "My Sassy Girl" and the global phenomenon "My Love From the Star," pioneering the charismatic female archetype that recontoured contemporary Asian entertainment. Concurrently, dramatic turns in "The Berlin File" and "Assassination" had established her ability to match blockbuster starpower with emotional gravity.

In "Colony" — her first return to the box office in 11 years — Jun portrays Kwon Se-jung, a biotechnology professor thrust into a fight for survival when evolved zombies threaten to destabilize civilization. The project is also her first collaboration with Yeon, whom she had long hoped to work with.

"His films have such a distinct signature," Jun noted during a press interview held in Seoul on Tuesday.

"He isn't afraid to bring out emotions people would rather avoid and deliver those ideas in his own style. Watching his work, I assumed he might be difficult to approach in person, but the set was surprisingly relaxed and enjoyable. That's when I understood why so many actors keep returning to work with him. After we wrapped 'Colony,' I even asked him what his next project would be."

For Jun, "Colony" arrived at a pivotal juncture in her career to offer a departure from the taxing demands of episodic television.

"At the time, I was feeling exhausted by projects with very long runtimes," she reflected. But when I read Yeon's script, I immediately liked it. It moved quickly and felt incredibly urgent. It felt like the kind of movie I would personally want to watch."

The midnight premiere also marked Jun's first official Cannes invitation as a rostered talent. Though she had previously walked the Croisette in brand ambassador capacities, she emphasized that experiencing the festival with skin in the cinematic game had altered her perspective entirely.

"Cannes is like a dream destination for filmmakers," she said. "I was able to realize that dream thanks to the director, and I felt incredibly grateful. It also made me want to experience that kind of honor again with him in the future. This was my third time in Cannes overall, but my first time there with a Korean film in the official lineup. And honestly, once you experience Cannes officially, you realize the previous visits weren't really Cannes at all. It became a huge source of motivation for me as an actress."

Jun's glamorous red carpet appearance instantly went viral, sparking nostalgia among Korean fans who drew parallels between the actress and Cheon Song-yi, the larger- than-life diva she immortalized in "My Love From the Star."

"In the past, red carpets never really felt like something for us," Jun remarked with a laugh. "But this time, it truly felt like the red carpet existed for the people being invited. I could genuinely enjoy the moment."

She readily acknowledged that the public's comparisons to her famous television counterpart were well-founded.

"I don't think I separate myself that much from the characters I play," Jun admitted. "There are definitely moments of Cheon Song-yi within me too."

Despite an influx of cross-border opportunities, Jun said she is steadfastly committed to her domestic roots, echoing the sentiment that local storytelling yields the most potent international appeal.

"These days, Korean cinema has a really positive energy again," she observed. "I believe the most Korean stories are ultimately the most global. I'm Korean, and I'm a Korean actor. Building a strong foundation here and delivering great performances here is what eventually becomes global."

Nevertheless, she spoke candidly about the industry's systemic limitations regarding aging actors, expressing a desire to transition into roles that mirror her personal evolution.

"As actors get older, the opportunities become fewer and the space available to us becomes smaller," she stated. "Now I want to meet characters that allow me to fully express the emotions I can convey at this point in my life. Rather than being trapped in the past or anxiously chasing too far ahead, I want to focus on the roles I can do best right now."

Jun will next be seen in the upcoming JTBC fantasy romantic comedy series "Human X Gumiho" (tentative title), a project that reunites her with her "Colony" co-star Ji Chang-wook. Slated for a broadcaster debut next year, the narrative revolves around a mythical nine-tailed fox whose fate becomes tangled with a mortal man.

Reflecting on her reunion with Ji, Jun noted that their on-set rapport has evolved substantially since their time fighting the undead.

"Back then, we barely spoke because our characters didn't share many scenes," Jun recalled. "We were physically on the same set often, but we didn't really have a chance to become close. Now we're very comfortable with each other. Watching 'Colony' again after becoming friends felt strange because I kept thinking, 'How did we film it like that?' If we shot it now, it would probably feel completely different."

Ultimately, the supernatural premise of the new series aligns perfectly with Jun's affinity for larger-than-life storytelling.

"I tend to choose genres and characters that aren't entirely grounded in everyday life," she said. "It's not something I intentionally plan, but perhaps that's part of what makes me distinctive as an actor. Even now, playing a gumiho is incredibly fun for me."