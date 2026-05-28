A group of women who lined up to use a men’s restroom at a highway rest area after the women’s facilities became overcrowded has sparked debate online, with some criticizing the move as an invasion of privacy and others pointing to chronic shortages of women’s restrooms at busy public facilities.

The debate began after a post titled “Middle-aged women at Hwado Rest Area” was uploaded to the online community Bobaedream on Saturday. The writer said several women began waiting outside the men’s restroom because the line for the women’s restroom was too long.

“The line for the women’s restroom was extremely long, and everyone was waiting,” the writer said. “Then four middle-aged women came to the men’s restroom. Maybe they knew it was embarrassing, because they were laughing among themselves and covering their faces. After a while, more women started lining up there.”

A photo attached to the post showed a long queue outside the women’s restroom, while the men’s restroom appeared to have relatively few people waiting. Several women could be seen standing behind men in the queue.

The writer said the layout of the men’s restroom made the situation uncomfortable because the urinals were visible from near the entrance.

“The line for the women’s restroom was more than 10 meters long. It looked like a line for an amusement park ride,” the writer wrote. “One by one, more women came over, and it felt as if the men’s restroom had turned into a women’s restroom.”

The writer questioned whether the women’s use of the men’s restroom could be justified because the women’s facilities were crowded.

“Are the people waiting properly in the women’s restroom fools?” the writer wrote. “Men are being very tolerant. If the men’s restroom were overcrowded, would women understand men entering the women’s restroom?”

The post drew divided responses online. Some commenters said entering a restroom designated for another gender crossed a line, regardless of how long the queue was.

Others said the situation reflected a practical problem, arguing that women often face longer waits at restrooms because demand for women’s stalls tends to exceed available capacity.

Some users said urgent restroom needs should be met with understanding, while others argued that the reaction would likely have been far harsher if the genders had been reversed.

This story was produced with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.