Actor Song Kang-ho won best actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance in the drama “Broker,” becoming the first South Korean male actor to win an acting prize at the prestigious fest. Song played a man involved in an underground adoption network. The film, directed by Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, blended human drama, morality and family into its theme. Experts said Song stood out with his ability to balance warmth, guilt and humor. At the same festival, Park Chan-wook was also named best director for his romance “Decision to Leave,” a thriller dealing with a detective investigating a suspicious death.