진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

'All responsibility is mine,' Shinsegae chief bows in apology

기사 요약: 정용진 신세계그룹 회장은 스타벅스의 “탱크 데이” 이벤트 논란과 관련해 “머리 숙여 사죄드리며 여러분들의 용서를 구한다"며 사과했다.

[1] Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin bowed his head before victims' families Tuesday, taking personal responsibility for a Starbucks Korea promotion that touched off nationwide anger over one of South Korea's most painful political tragedies.

bow one’s head: (존경·사과·수치심·겸손의 뜻으로) 고개를 숙이다

victim: 피해자

responsibility: 책임

touch off: 어떤 사건이나 반응이 시작되게 만들다

[2] "To the bereaved families of the May 18 Democratic Uprising, the family of activist Park Jong-chul, the citizens of Gwangju and the Korean public who suffered deep pain and disappointment because of this incident," Chung said at a press conference.

bereaved: 상실한 상태의 (*bereaved family 유가족)

uprising: 봉기, 항쟁

activist: (정치, 사회) 운동가, 활동가

disappointment: 실망

[3] The new apology came after days of criticism over a May 18 Starbucks Korea promotion for its "Tank" tumbler collection, which used phrases evoking both the military tanks deployed to suppress the Gwangju Democratic Uprising on May 18, 1980, and the authoritarian government's cover-up of the death of democracy activist Park Jong-chul.

apology: 사과

criticism: 비판

suppress: 억압하다

cover-up: 은폐

[4] Chung asked the public not to direct anger toward frontline Starbucks workers, saying the responsibility lay with management. He pledged a broad overhaul of the company's internal systems and standards for social responsibility.

direct: 겨냥하다

frontline: 최전선, 일선

pledge: 약속하다

overhaul: 대규모 개편

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10755785

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638