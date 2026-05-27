Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan ‌met his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui on Tuesday in Pyongyang ‌and discussed strengthening bilateral ties, KCNA state news agency said on Wednesday.

Balakrishnan and Choe ⁠also exchanged views on regional and global affairs, KCNA said without elaborating.

Balakrishnan is expected ⁠to visit South Korea following his stop in the North, ​a rare trip to both Koreas ‌by a Singaporean envoy.

Balakrishnan was a member ‌of ‌cabinet in Singapore when it hosted ‌the first summit ​meeting between the leaders of North Korea ⁠and the United States in 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader ⁠Kim Jong-un signed ⁠a joint statement agreeing in June 2018 ​to open new peaceful relations and work on ending Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Trump has ⁠said he wants to ⁠meet ⁠Kim ‌again for talks and that they have a good relationship, but North Korea ​has not directly responded to the overtures. (Reuters)