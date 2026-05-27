Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan ‌met his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui on Tuesday in Pyongyang ‌and discussed strengthening bilateral ties, KCNA state news agency said on Wednesday.

Choe Son-hui, North Korea’s foreign minister, held talks with Vivian Balakrishnan, who is visiting North Korea, at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on May 26, according to the Korean Central News Agency on May 27, 2026. (Yonhap)
Choe Son-hui, North Korea’s foreign minister, held talks with Vivian Balakrishnan, who is visiting North Korea, at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on May 26, according to the Korean Central News Agency on May 27, 2026. (Yonhap)

Balakrishnan and Choe ⁠also exchanged views on regional and global affairs, KCNA said without elaborating.

Balakrishnan is expected ⁠to visit South Korea following his stop in the North, ​a rare trip to both Koreas ‌by a Singaporean envoy.

Balakrishnan was a member ‌of ‌cabinet in Singapore when it hosted ‌the first summit ​meeting between the leaders of North Korea ⁠and the United States in 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader ⁠Kim Jong-un signed ⁠a joint statement agreeing in June 2018 ​to open new peaceful relations and work on ending Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Trump has ⁠said he wants to ⁠meet ⁠Kim ‌again for talks and that they have a good relationship, but North Korea ​has not directly responded to the overtures. (Reuters)