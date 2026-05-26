The Israeli Embassy in South Korea claimed Tuesday that Israeli forces had neither detained nor mistreated South Korean activists who were released last week after being captured aboard aid vessels bound for the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the embassy asserted that the two Korean citizens were not held in detention.

"Upon their arrival at the port of Ashdod, the two individuals were processed immediately and deported through an expedited procedure. This further calls into question the allegations they have made," the embassy said.

The two South Korean activists returned home Friday.

Kim Ah-hyun was aboard an aid vessel seized by Israeli forces in waters off the Gaza Strip, while Kim Dong-hyeon's ship was intercepted near Cyprus -- both earlier last week.

They were released Wednesday and flew home together.

Kim Ah-hyun had earlier attempted to enter the territory via an aid flotilla in October without authorization. She had been detained by Israeli forces during her first attempt and was later released.

Before her latest attempt, the South Korean government had revoked her passport.

The activist claimed she had been assaulted by Israeli forces in the face after her latest capture and that she couldn't hear properly in her left ear. (Yonhap)