Street-view images filmed around Gyeongbokgung by Yoo Jae-suk and Heo Kyung-hwan are drawing online interest after the footage was added to Naver's map service.

In a recent episode of the MBC variety show "Hangout with Yoo" that aired on Saturday, the two comedians took on a mission to capture street-view imagery in Seoul's alleyways to mark King Sejong's birthday, celebrated on May 15.

The segment paid tribute to King Sejong's achievements in cartography and measurement technology. According to the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty (Joseon Wangjo Sillok), Sejong traveled with a girigocha in 1441, a distance-measuring cart believed to have been developed by the inventor Jang Yeong-sil. The semi-automated device would strike a drum or gong at fixed intervals to mark the distance traveled.

For the program, Yoo and Heo carried nearly 9 kilograms of equipment on their backs as they walked through areas including Jibokjae inside Gyeongbokgung and Jangsu Village near Naksan Park. Equipped with seven cameras capable of capturing 360-degree images, they stopped roughly every 10 meters to take photographs.

Following the broadcast, viewers have been sharing screenshots of the updated street-view images on Naver Maps after spotting the two on the map service. Some images showed the pair carrying bulky camera equipment while filming inside traditional hanok buildings.

Street-view services typically blur the faces of passersby, but Yoo and Heo appeared unblurred in the updated images, easily recognizable in their hanbok and paeraengi gats, the traditional bamboo hats worn by traveling merchants.

The update also offered a clearer look inside Jibokjae, a royal library building within Gyeongbokgung.

This is the first indoor street-view imagery released by Naver Maps. Earlier street-view images from October 2023 had provided only limited exterior views, with event installations set up in front of the building.

The street-view update was released ahead of the site's summer closure from June through August.