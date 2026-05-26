Produced by teams from South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, the thriller series to be distributed across 18 regions worldwide

Lee Joon-gi, known for hit K-dramas including "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" and "Flower of Evil," is set to headline the multinational series “Kidnap Game” alongside Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi and Taiwanese actor Alice Ko.

“Kidnap Game” is a joint production involving creative teams from South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong.

The series centers on simultaneous kidnapping cases unfolding across seven Asian cities — Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha and Manila — as characters become entangled in a life-or-death survival game while trying to save their loved ones. The drama has secured broadcast and streaming distribution across 18 regions worldwide.

Lee stars as Han Ki-joo, a former surgeon who has left the medical field behind and is living an ordinary life until his visually impaired daughter is kidnapped, forcing him into the deadly game.

Sakaguchi plays elite detective Niide Toshiro, who pursues the mastermind behind the kidnappings and survival games; Ko, best known for the Taiwanese drama "Someday or One Day," takes on the role of Christina, a housewife whose husband is abducted. The cast also includes Filipino actor Joel Torre and Stanley Yau of Hong Kong boy group Mirror.

“Kidnap Game” will air on Channel A in Korea and is scheduled to premiere on Fuji Television in Japan this October.