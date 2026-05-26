Defending champions Argentina and England will have their World Cup teams based in Kansas City, according to a list of training sites announced by FIFA on Monday.

Of the record 48 teams competing in the global football showdown that begins next month, 39 teams will be based in the United States, seven in Mexico and two in Canada.

"Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup," said Heimo Schirgi, 2026 FIFA World Cup chief operating officer. "They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament."

Iran was confirmed to have a team base in Tijuana, Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said the country would allow Iran to be based there to avoid US visa restrictions.

Colombia, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay will also be based in Mexico with Canada and Panama based in Canada and the rest settled in US venues.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)

Team bases for the 2026 World Cup

- Saudi Arabia: Austin, Texas (Austin FC Stadium)

- Algeria: Kansas City, Missouri (University of Kansas)

- Argentina: Kansas City, Missouri (Sporting KC Training Center)

- Australia: San Francisco Bay Area, California (Oakland Roots/Soul Facility)

- Austria: Goleta, California (UC Santa Barbara)

- Belgium: Renton, Washington (Seattle Sounders performance center)

- Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sandy, Utah (RSL Stadium)

- Brazil: New York-New Jersey (Columbia Park Training Facility)

- Canada: Vancouver, British Columbia (National Soccer Development Center)

- Congo: Houston, Texas (Houston Training Center)

- Colombia: Guadalajara, Mexico (Academia Atlas FC)

- Cabo Verde: Tampa, Florida (Waters Sportsplex)

- Croatia: Alexandria, Virginia (Episcopal High School)

- Curacao: Boca Raton, Florida (Florida Atlantic University)

- Czechia: Dallas, Texas (Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium)

- Ecuador: Columbus, Ohio (Columbus Crew Performance Center)

- Egypt: Spokane, Washington (Gonzaga University)

- England: Kansas City, Missouri (Swope Soccer Village)

- Spain: Chattanooga, Tennessee (Baylor School)

- France: Boston, Massachusetts (Bentley University)

- Germany: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Wake Forest University)

- Ghana: Boston, Massachusetts (Bryant University)

- Haiti: New York-New Jersey (Stockton University)

- Iran: Tijuana, Mexico (Centro Xoloitzcuintle)

- Iraq: Greenbrier, West Virginia (Greenbrier Sports Performance Center)

- Ivory Coast: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia Union)

- Jordan: Portland, Oregon (University of Portland)

- Japan: Nashville, Tennessee (Nashville SC facility)

- South Korea: Guadalajara, Mexico (Chivas Verde Valle)

- Morocco: New York-New Jersey (Pingry School)

- Mexico: Mexico City, Mexico (Centro de Alto Rendimiento)

- Netherlands: Kansas City, Missouri (KC Current Training Facility)

- Norway: Greensboro, North Carolina (UNC Greensboro)

- New Zealand: San Diego, California (University of San Diego - Torero Stadium)

- Panama: New Tecumseth, Ontario (Nottawasaga Training Site)

- Paraguay: San Francisco Bay Area, California (Spartan Soccer Complex)

- Portugal: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (Gardens North County District Park)

- Qatar: Santa Barbara, California (Westmont College)

- South Africa: Pachuca, Mexico (Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol)

- Scotland: Charlotte, North Carolina (Charlotte FC facility)

- Senegal: New York-New Jersey (Rutgers University)

- Switzerland: San Diego, California (SDJA)

- Sweden: Dallas, Texas (FC Dallas Stadium)

- Tunisia: Monterrey, Mexico (Rayados Training Center)

- Turkey: Mesa, Arizona (Arizona Athletic Grounds)

- Uruguay: Cancun, Mexico (Mayakoba Training Center Cancun)

- United States: Irvine, California (Great Park Sports Complex)

- Uzbekistan: Atlanta, Georgia (Atlanta United Training Center)