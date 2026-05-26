Actors Kim Go-eun, Go Youn-jung, Tilda Swinton and Lee Jung-jae attended the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2026 photocall on Tuesday at Centre Pompidou Hanwha in Yeouido, Seoul.

The Seoul show restages Matthieu Blazy's first Metiers d'Art collection for Chanel, originally unveiled Dec. 2, 2025, at the decommissioned Bowery subway station in New York. That show marked Chanel's first Metiers d'Art presentation in the city in seven years.

Launched in 2002, Metiers d'Art is Chanel's annual tribute to its couture artisans, framing haute couture craftsmanship in a pre-season format. The collection brings together the savoir-faire of the ateliers under Le19M, the Paris hub of specialty workshops owned or supported by the maison, including embroidery, featherwork, millinery and pleating houses.

The Seoul venue was at the base of the 63 Building, the new Korean outpost of Paris's Centre Pompidou developed in partnership with the Hanwha Cultural Foundation.